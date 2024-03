GUWAHATI: Guwahati chapter of Young Indians and Paralympic Association of Assam jointly hosted a ‘Tri District Divyangjan Sports Meet 2024’ at IIT Guwahati campus on Sunday. Players from Kamrup, Nagaon and Nalbari took part in the competition in various sports including Para Chess, Para Athletics, Para Badminton and Para Boccia.

