“Trophy Gaurav Yatra": Asia Cup Hockey Trophy tours Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Asia Cup Hockey Trophy reached Guwahati on Monday as part of its “Trophy Gaurav Yatra” ahead of the upcoming tournament. During its visit, the trophy was showcased at several prominent locations across the city, offering hockey enthusiasts a chance to witness it up close.

Key venues for the display included the iconic Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati Town Club, and the Hockey Stadium in Vetepara.

The 2025 Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Tournament will be held from August 29 to September 7 at the newly constructed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. This edition holds special importance as it serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, set to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The tournament winner will gain direct entry to the World Cup, while teams finishing from second to sixth place will advance to the global qualifying rounds.

Eight nations will participate in the competition: India, Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan.

