Two top seeds bow out of OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament witnessed two major upsets at the semi final stage of the competition held at the AITA complex in the city on Thursday. The 5th seed Raghav Saroda of Maharashtra in the boys U-14 singles beat top seed Chandogya Pathak of Assam in three gruelling sets 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In another major upset in the girl’s singles U-14 event top seed Padmapriya Rameshkumar of Karnataka also bowed out from the competition losing her semi final tie to 8th seed Eshitha Sriyala of Andhra Pradesh. Eshitha won the tie 7-5, 6-3.

RESULTS: (Semi-finals/Singles) Girls U-12: Padma Rameshkumar beat Eshitha Sriyala 6-1, 6-0, Sarena Gahlot beat Ruhi Singh 6-1, 6-2. Boys U-12: Nibras Hussain beat Thanush Shekar 6-2, 6-3, Jegan Rohit Beat Nihal S Reddy 7-6(9), 7-5. Girls U-14: Eshitha Sriyala beat Padma Rameshkumar 7-5, 6-3, Sarena Gahlot beat Khushi Khadiya 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Boys U-14: Raghav Saroda beat Chandogya Pathak 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, Vivaan Mirdha beat Aarav Chhalani 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Also Read: Nibras Hussain and Chandogya Pathak Reach OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Semifinals

Also Watch: