Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: President of the Assam Olympic Association and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unanimously elected as the president of the Assam Weightlifting Association (AWA) during its Annual General Meeting held in the city on Sunday. Manoj Kumar Boro and Rekhamoni Borah will be the general secretary and treasurer of the association.

Also Read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal felicitates winners of All India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton tournament

Also Watch: