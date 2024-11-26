Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to be signed in Indian Premier League’s history

Jeddah: History was made on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 Auction as the 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be signed in the league's history here at the Abady Al Johar Arena on Monday. Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, secured his services for a price of Rs 1.10 crore. With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Delhi Capitals (DC) opened the bidding, followed by RR at Rs 35 lakh. The teams exchanged bids, driving the price past Rs1 crore. RR prevailed in the history-making moment with a winning bid of Rs 1.10 crore after an intense contest with DC. IANS

Also Read: Daniel Vettori to leave Perth Test coaching duty for Indian Premier League mega auction

Also Watch: