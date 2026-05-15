Vaidehi Shinde Upsets Fourth Seed to Enter Girls’ Asian Junior Tour U-16 Final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sixth-seeded Vaidehi Shinde from Maharashtra pulled off a notable upset in the Asian Junior Tour U-16, defeating fourth-seeded Sanrachana Das of Odisha in in the semi final in Jorhat on Thursday.

With this victory, Vaidehi advanced to the girls’ final, where she will face Niesha Enja. Enja reached the title clash after a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Shaurya Patil in the other semi-final.

In the boys’ U-16 section, the final will be contested between Ayaan Chandel and Nibras Hussain. In the semi final Ayaan Chandel defeated Eshaan Jagga 6-4, 2-0 (retired), while Nibras Hussain beat Atharv Anand 7-5, 6-4 in the other last four-match.

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