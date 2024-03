Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The next edition of the Vizzy Trophy for Cricket will be held in Guwahati from March 10. ACA Stadium, Barsapara and Amingaon Cricket Stadium will host the matches of the meet where teams from four zones will take part. The competition will conclude on March 16.

Also Read: NFRSA, 91 Yards win in GTC Women’s Cricket League at Judges Field

Also Watch: