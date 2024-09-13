We should keep our feet on the ground: NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali addressed the media during the club’s Media Day event at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city on Thursday. He answered questions about the team’s Durand Cup win, their preparation for the upcoming ISL season, and more.

Here are his key responses:

On winning the Durand Cup title:

It was a tough competition and my players did a good job. I hope that all the teams will take us seriously after this victory.

Mood of the team after the success in the Durand Cup:

It’s the same. Club owner John Abraham and CEO Mandar Tamhane take care of us nicely and we are a united family.

Lessons from Durand Cup victory:

We can beat any team if we play our own game. At the same time, there should not be any complacency in the mind and we should keep our feet on the ground.

Team’s plan for the ISL:

It’s a different competition and we are gearing up for it. Our aim is to take one game at a time. If you start thinking about the title at the initial stage of the season it can bring a lot of pressure on the squad and may have an impact on the performance.

On the season’s opener against Mohammedan Sporting:

Mohammedan Sporting is a new team in ISL but you can’t take them lightly. Many players in the team are from this region (Northeast) and they have a sizable fan base. Friends, we need similar support from our fans in the gallery during our all home matches in Guwahati.

On starting the season with two away games:

It doesn’t matter if we play at home or away. There are minor changes, but no big difference.

Also Read: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) to start Indian Super League (ISL) season on Monday

Also Watch: