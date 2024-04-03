WeRNE, South Point win in Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda memorial U-12 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: WeRNE defeated Beltola CA by 163 runs in the 2nd Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda memorial U-12 Cricket held in the city today. In the other match of the day South Point School Cricket Academy won against The Elite by nine wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match- WeRNE 232-7 (20 overs)- Tanveer Islam 84, Sohom Karmakar 46; Beltola CA 69- Rehan Raja 20, Gyandip Das 2-5, Alamin Hussain 2-21.

2nd match- South Point School Cricket Academy 165-5: Danish Sinha 57, Hirok Jyoti Singh 31, Abdul Hafeez 2-37; The Elite 156-8- Aranya Sengupta 57, Mriganka Shekhar Bhuyan 36, Aditya Mahato 2-27.

