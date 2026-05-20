WeRNE storm into TOPCEM-ASJA final, set up title clash with defending champions South Point

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: WeR North East (WeRNE) entered the final of the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-School and Coaching Centre Cricket Tournament with a commanding victory over ANA Cricket Academy here today. They will now face defending champions South Point School in the title clash on Wednesday at the NFRSA Stadium, Maligaon.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, WeRNE posted a competitive total of 151 runs in 39.5 overs. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, including three run-outs, the side recovered through a few crucial partnerships to put up a fighting score.

Binoy Krishna Debnath top-scored with a patient 28-run knock studded with three boundaries. Nilabhra Nibir Medhi contributed 19 runs, while wicketkeeper-batsman Priyojit Chowdhury added 18.

For ANA Cricket Academy, Hrishi Das and Mriganka Shekhar Borah claimed two wickets each, conceding 18 and 30 runs respectively.

Chasing 152 for victory, ANA Cricket Academy faltered from the outset and kept losing wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for just 58 runs in 22.5 overs.

Neerav Jain starred with the ball for WeRNE, producing a match-winning spell of 4 wickets for 15 runs in eight overs. Tanveer Islam and Binoy Krishna Debnath provided excellent support, picking up three wickets for six runs in 2.5 overs and two for 14 in seven overs respectively, as WeRNE dismantled the opposition batting line-up.

Priyam Sarkar remained unbeaten on 13 and was the lone notable contributor for ANA Cricket Academy in an otherwise disappointing chase.

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