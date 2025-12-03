Yonex Sunrise Guwahati Masters Super 100 Badminton Championship begins

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Yonex Sunrise Guwahati Masters Super 100 Badminton Championship got underway at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. The tournament was inaugurated by Omar Rashid, joint secretary of the Badminton Association of India, in the presence of Assam Badminton Association treasurer Gautam Mahanta. This is the third time Guwahati is hosting the prestigious event. Besides India, shuttlers from Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh, the UAE, Japan, Turkey, Australia, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong China, Chinese Taipei and several other countries are participating. The competition features men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles.

