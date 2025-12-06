Yonex Sunrise Guwahati Masters Super 100 Badminton tournament: Ashmita reaches semis

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam shuttler Ashmita Chaliha stormed into the semi finals of the Yonex Sunrise Guwahati Masters Super 100 Badminton tournament at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium on Friday. In her quarterfinal match, Ashmita rallied back to defeat Anupama Upadhyay 19-21, 21-6, 21-12.

Another Assam player, Isharani Baruah, who had reached the quarterfinals on Thursday, bowed out after losing to Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei 13-21, 21-14, 21-19.

Meanwhile, World Junior Championship silver medallist Tanvi Sarma advanced to the semifinals with a hard-fought 21-17, 27-25 win over Tanya Hemant.

Also Read: Ashes series: Joe Root urges England to ‘express themselves’