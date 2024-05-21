Guwahati: Young Amateur Club Crowned Champions Of GSA Qualifying Round Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Young Amateur Club have emerged as the champions of the GSA Qualifying Round Cricket tournament by defeating Sunrise Athletic Club by 4 wickets in the final held at Nehru Stadium on Monday.

While Tauhid Ali Talukdar of Sunrise Athletic Club bagged four wickets in the game conceding only 8 runs, Irfan Ali of Young Amateur Club remained unbeaten on 22.

It is also a moment to rejoice for both the teams as they got promoted to the ‘B’ Division Cricket League, marking a tremendous achievement.

Young Amateur Club's Irfan Ali was adjourned as the 'Man of the Match' in the finals while Tauhid Ali Talukdar of the Sunrise Athletic Club was bestowed with the Best Batsman award for his impressive performance with the bat.