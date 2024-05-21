Guwahati: Young Amateur Club Crowned Champions Of GSA Qualifying Round Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Young Amateur Club have emerged as the champions of the GSA Qualifying Round Cricket tournament by defeating Sunrise Athletic Club by 4 wickets in the final held at Nehru Stadium on Monday.
While Tauhid Ali Talukdar of Sunrise Athletic Club bagged four wickets in the game conceding only 8 runs, Irfan Ali of Young Amateur Club remained unbeaten on 22.
It is also a moment to rejoice for both the teams as they got promoted to the ‘B’ Division Cricket League, marking a tremendous achievement.
Young Amateur Club's Irfan Ali was adjourned as the 'Man of the Match' in the finals while Tauhid Ali Talukdar of the Sunrise Athletic Club was bestowed with the Best Batsman award for his impressive performance with the bat.
The Best Bowler award was given to Nitul Ali of Sunrise Athletic Club for his exceptional display with the ball.
Last but not the least, Tauhid Ali Talukdar also clinched the Player of the Tournament award.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, Young Amateur Club and Sporting Union Club entered into the semis in the Guwahati Sports Association’s B Division Football League held at the Nehru Stadium.
Young Amateur played a goalless draw against Rajbari Athletic Club while Sporting Union cruised past Udayan Kristi Sangha 4-0.
A brace from Sontul Rabha in the 16th and 18th minute and a goal each from Subash Rabha in the 51th minute and Nokul Rabha in the 68th minute of the match sealed the deal for Sporting Union.
With this disastrous result, Rajbari AC and Udayan Kristi Sangha had to play relegation matches to prevent demotion.
