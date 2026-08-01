Lovepreet Singh Wins Commonwealth Silver, Misses +110kg Gold by Just 1kg in Glasgow Thriller

Glasgow: India’s Lovepreet Singh produced a valiant performance but fell agonisingly short of the gold medal, claiming silver in the men’s +110kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games.

Lovepreet finished with a combined lift of 388kg, just 1kg behind New Zealand’s David Liti, who won gold with 389kg. England’s Andrew Griffiths completed the podium with a total of 356kg.

The Indian lifter opened strongly in the snatch, successfully lifting 176kg to stay in contention for the top spot. In the clean and jerk, he cleared 205kg and 212kg before making a bold attempt at 217kg in his final lift. Although the final attempt was unsuccessful, his total of 388kg was enough to secure the silver medal.

David Liti, who had lifted 166kg in the snatch, produced a decisive 223kg clean and jerk to edge ahead of Lovepreet by the narrowest possible margin and clinch the Commonwealth title.

Despite the heartbreak of missing gold by just one kilogram, Lovepreet’s performance added another medal to India’s tally in Glasgow and highlighted his consistency on the biggest stage. His silver medal was the result of a composed display under pressure, with the Indian heavyweight pushing the eventual champion until the very end. IANS

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