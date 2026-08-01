Yamini Mourya wins judo silver as Acelya Toprak takes gold in CWG 2026 57kg final

Glasgow: Yamini Mourya clinched India’s third judo medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after she won silver in the women’s 57kg category on Friday. Yamini lost out to England’s Acelya Toprak, who won via Ippon.

Into the second minute of regular time, Toprak had the Indian in a tough hold but Yamini did well to free herself from it. The Indian then copped a Shido, a yellow card which denotes a penalty. Toprak also received one, and the Indian got her second Shido with about a minute left. The score remained 0-0 as the match went into the Golden Score.

The English judoka received her second Shido when the Golden Score was being chased by the competitors. In the third minute, the Indian was shown a third Shido, which turned into a red card, and disqualified. Agencies

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