Luciano Spalletti signs new two-year deal to remain Juventus coach

TURIN: Luciano Spalletti will stay on as Juventus coach after signing a new two-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Spalletti will reportedly be earning five million euros ($5.8 million) a season from his extended contract.

“It’s important that I tell you first before it becomes official that we have decided to extend my contract for two more years,” Spaletti said in a video released by the club which showed him speaking to his players. Agencies

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