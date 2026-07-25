Luka Modric signs new one-year deal to extend AC Milan stay until 2027

Milan: Luka Modric will continue his playing career with AC Milan for another year, as the Croatian veteran signed a contract extension with the Rossoneri, the Serie A club said. Modric, who turns 41 in September, joined AC Milan last year after 13 seasons with Real Madrid. His original contract had expired on June 30. He scored two goals in 37 appearances for Milan in a season when they finished fifth in Serie A and only reached the last-16 stage of the Coppa Italia.

He had previously stated he would make a decision on whether to stay at the club or retire after the 2026 World Cup, where Croatia lost to Portugal and exited in the round of 32.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce that Luka Modric has signed a contract for a further season, until June 30, 2027,” read a club statement.

“A key figure in the Rossoneri midfield since his arrival, Luka has brought his experience and quality to the service of the team, both on and off the pitch, with humility and great passion. One of the finest and most iconic players in world football, the Croatian will continue his journey in the Rossoneri shirt - with which he made 37 appearances and scored two goals last season – with the ambition to reach new, important milestones.”

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will continue to wear the No. 14 shirt next season. IANS

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