Madison Keys Relishes Challenge of Defending Grand Slam Title

NEW DELHI: Madison Keys said on Saturday that she was trying to embrace the extra pressure that comes with starting the year’s first Grand Slam as defending champion.

The American pulled off a shock in the Australian Open final last year when she beat top seed Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set classic to win her maiden major title aged 29.

The world number seven said that while she felt the weight of expectation heading into her title defence in Melbourne this month, she is determined to enjoy it.

“There is obviously a lot of pressure that comes with doing as well as I did last year,” she said at the season-opening Brisbane International.

“But not very many people get to go into this swing being a defending champion.

“So I’m trying really just to appreciate that and enjoy the position I’ve put myself in.”

Brisbane, which acts as build-up for the Australian Open, features seven of the world’s top 10 women. Agencies

