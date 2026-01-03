Venus Williams receives Australian Open wild card

Melbourne: Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams received a wild card entry into the main draw at the 2026 Australian Open. It will be her first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2021 and the first time she will have competed outside the United States since 2023.

Of her seven Grand Slam singles titles, none have come in Melbourne. Venus reached the final twice, in 2003 and 2017, and both times her sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, emerged victorious.

In addition to her two AO finals, Williams reached the semifinals in 2001 and another six quarterfinals, contributing to her tournament win-loss record of 54-21.

“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer. I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career,” Venus said. IANS

