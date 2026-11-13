Mahli Beardman set for Australia debut in opening ODI against England

New Delhi: Australia’s fast-bowling stocks will have a fresh face when they take on England in the opening ODI on Friday, with captain Mitch Marsh confirming that young Western Australian quick Mahli Beardman will make his international debut in the 50-over format on his home ground.

The 21-year-old pacer’s selection offers him an opportunity to announce himself at the highest level in front of his home crowd, as Australia begin the series without their established pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Marsh, who also represents Western Australia alongside Beardman, confirmed the youngster’s place in the side during his pre-match press conference on Thursday. Australia will, however, disclose the remainder of their playing XI at the toss. IANS

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