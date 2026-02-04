Malinga, Mendis in Sri Lanka’s squad; Dhanajaya de Silva dropped

COLOMBO: All-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead a strong Sri Lankan side for the T20 World Cup, featuring key players including Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka.

After the preliminary squad was announced in December, Sri Lanka on Monday released its final squad, with batter Kamindu Mendis making the cut, along with pacer Eshan Malinga, who ihad njured his shoulder during the 2nd T20I against England.

Mendis came in for Dhananjaya de Silva, who struggled during the recent T20Is against England and Pakistan. A red-hot Nissanka and an emerging Kamil Mishara will be crucial to the team's fortunes with the bat, while Kusal and Charith will also offer loads of experience, firepower and stability. Agencies

