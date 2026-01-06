Manas Dhamne shocks Matej Dodig on opening day of Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru: Highly rated teenager Manas Dhamne registered his first win over a top-250 player when he beat Croatia’s Matej Dodig 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the opening round of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 125 at the S.M. Krishna Stadium here on Monday.

The victory over the World No. 231 was only Dhamne’s second match-win on the Challenger Tour, with the earlier one having come in June 2025 in Brasov, Romania.

So important was the success that the moment Dodig’s return sailed long on match-point, the 18-year-old World No. 556 reached for his phone, and an Instagram post of him fist pumping went up in no time.

On court, Dhamne exhibited the same youthful exuberance. He served well – winning 78% on the first-serve and 63% on the second – drove his backhand powerfully and was solid from the forehand wing. Agencies

