Manchester City sign Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan

Manchester: Manchester City have announced the signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders on a five-year deal. The 26-year-old Netherlands international joins from AC Milan, where he has spent the last two seasons.

An energetic yet classy operator capable of playing in an attacking or defensive role, Reijnders was named Serie A’s Best Midfielder in 2024/25. That accolade came after netting 15 goals in 54 games, more than doubling his previous best tally in a single campaign.

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City. City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities.?Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years.

“It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it’s an inspiration to follow in their footsteps. I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do,” said Reijnders.

Before moving to Milan, he made his professional debut at PEC Zwolle in his homeland ahead of becoming a regular at AZ Alkmaar. Since first truly making his mark at AZ in 2020/21, Reijnders has amassed extensive experience at both club and international level. IANS

Also Read: FC Goa to face Oman’s Al Seeb Club in AFC Champions League Two Qualifier

Also Watch: