London: Bernardo Silva’s late winner sent Manchester City into the final of FA Cup as the holders beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

The Portuguese midfielder struck home with six minutes to play to settle an otherwise even contest which saw Nicolas Jackson pass up a string of presentable chances for the Blues.

The pick of them came in the space of the same attack early in the second half, with two efforts saved by Stefan Ortega as City survived a spell of pressure before finding their cutting edge.

City will now face Manchester United in the final on May 25.

Manchester United beat Coventry City 4-2 in penalty shotout in the second semifinal. The match ended 3-3 draw in schedule time. United took the lead by 2-0 at half time. They scored another one in the 58th minute through Bruno Fernandes.

But Coventry bounced back in the second half by scoring three goals including one from Spot in the injury time of the match. No one could score in the extra-time.

It’s the third time that City have reached the FA Cup final in consecutive years while Chelsea suffered their 11th elimination from the FA Cup at the semifinal stage, the third-most in the competition’s history after Everton and Spurs, with 13 and 12 respectively, according to Premier League. Agencies

