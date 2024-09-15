Manchester United Bounces Back with 3-0 Win Over Southampton as De Ligt, Rashford, and Garnacho Shine

Southampton: Manchester United have roared back to action, after losing against Liverpool in their final game before the international break, with a 3-0 victory over Southampton thanks to goals by new signing Matthijs De Ligt, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

It was Southampton who had the first sight at goal, as youngster Tyler Dibling ran clear down the right and curled a left-footed effort that looked bound to nestle in the net, only for Onana to claw the ball clear.

Erik ten Hag’s men were coming under serious pressure and the tricky Dibling forced Diogo Dalot into a rash challenge, right on the edge of the penalty area.

Referee Stuart Attwell did not hesitate in pointing to the spot. Archer’s penalty kick was stopped by Onana, along with the subsequent headed rebound.

Just minutes later Bruno Fernandes’ flighted cross was expertly met by De Ligt, who was able to open his account in English football with a goal via a well worked corner.

Six minutes later it got even better for the suddenly ruthless Reds when, after Ramsdale had denied Rashford, the England international isolated his man and finished superbly, through a mass of red-and-white striped shirts, to score his first goal since March to make it 2-0

Just after the restart, Ramsdale produced the best save of the contest, leaping backwards to palm over another Rashford shot, this time from a considerable distance out as the confidence started to flow from the left forward.

Ten Hag brought on Garnacho and the Argentinian was soon the target of a nasty looking challenge by Stephensm which reduced the Saints to ten-men in the 79th minute.

Garnacho went on to put the game to bed with the third goal of the night at the 90+6 minute mark. IANS

