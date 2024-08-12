Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes set to be club’s highest paid player

New Delhi: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been the center of attention this summer and even attracted interest from clubs outside England trying to secure his signature.

The Portuguese is close to signing a new deal valid until June 2027 with an option to extend until 2028 and is set to make Bruno, who was previously on 220,000 pounds per week, the highest-paid player at Man United as reported by English outlet The Sun.

The former Sporting CP midfielder made the switch to Old Trafford in June 2020 and made an instant impact at the club. Over the course of his career as a player at Manchester United, he has played a total of 233 games and has been their leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. He has accumulated 79 goals and 66 assists to his name during that time. IANS

