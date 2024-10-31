Manchester United holds the potential to be ‘unstoppable’: Ruud Van Nistelrooy

New Delhi: Manchester United, who have had their worst ever start to a Premier League season, will see Ruud Van Nistelrooy take charge of his first game as interim manager against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. The Dutch striker believes the team has the potential to be unstoppable.

“When I returned in the summer as Erik’s assistant, it was because I believe that Manchester United can climb back to the levels that I knew here as a player

“I still have that belief, but it will take time and a lot of hard work. We’ve seen the squad’s potential at times this season, but clearly not often enough. United can be unstoppable when players, staff and supporters pull together,” Van Nistelrooy wrote in his programme notes before the Leicester game and quoted by BBC.

“Even on an interim basis, it is a great honour to manage the club I love for however long I am asked to do so,” he added.

Regardless of the result, Ruud’s time at the helm is not expected to last long as Manchester United are all set to pay the 10 million release clause tying Ruben Amorim to Sporting CP. After the Portuguese side’s 3-1 win over C.D. Nacional, the head coach, was bombarded with questions surrounding the potential move.

The 39-year old, linked with a number of clubs in recent times including Liverpool before they signed Arne Slot, confirmed United’s interest and claimed he was still undecided on the move.

“There is interest from Manchester United, there is the payment of a contract term and when I have something more solid, I will come here and tell my position, because it will be my choice. While I don’t have everything decided, for one side or the other, I can’t tell much more,” said Amorim in the press conference. IANS

