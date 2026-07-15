Manchester United sign goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Manchester: Veteran Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow has completed a move to Manchester United after leaving Leeds United upon the expiry of his contract, with the Premier League club confirming the 35-year-old has signed a deal until June 2028, with an option to extend for a further year.

Darlow arrives at Old Trafford after choosing not to renew his contract with Leeds despite being offered a new deal. The experienced shot-stopper opted to pursue a fresh challenge, ending his spell at Elland Road after helping Leeds during the 2025-26 campaign. IANS

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