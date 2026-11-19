New Delhi: Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian men’s football team for winning a historic hat-trick of titles in the SAFF Championship at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday. Suhail Ahmed Bhat and Sandip Mandi scored a goal each as India came back from a goal deficit to prevail 2-1 over 10-man Pakistan in the final, securing a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship crown. Mandi’s header bounced off the turf, climbed beyond Yousuf Butt in the Pakistan goal and nestled in the top corner; with two minutes of regulation time remaining, India had found the moment that would turn a troubled evening into a historic one. “A historic hat-trick for Indian football!

“Congratulations to our Blue Tigers on winning their 10th SAFF Championship title, completing a remarkable hat-trick of three consecutive titles,” Dr. Mandaviya wrote in his post on social media.

Naushad Moosa’s side was in deep trouble, stretched, unsettled and eventually breached by Alamgir Ghazi’s curling finish in first-half stoppage time. With Pakistan leading 1-0 approaching the hour-mark, the Blue Tigers were under a lot of pressure.

But Junaid Shah’s dismissal following a VAR review changed the course of the final, Suhail Ahmad Bhat restored parity, and Mandi supplied the decisive blow just as extra time loomed.

For Pakistan, appearing in their first SAFF Championship final, it was a painful ending to a contest they had controlled for much of the opening half. (IANS)

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