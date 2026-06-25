Manika Batra Slams ‘Arbitrary’ Asian Games Omission, Seeks Transparency and Warns of Legal Action

New Delhi: After questioning her exclusion from the Asian Games squad, ace paddler Manika Batra hit back at allegations that she is demanding a place in the team or seeking special consideration. Manika clarified that she is not looking for a forced inclusion but is merely seeking clear answers regarding her shocking omission, as no “specific reason” has been communicated to her.

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) recently announced the squad for the mega event in Aichi-Nagoya, naming the 31-year-old Khel Ratna awardee only among the reserves. The omission came as a shock to many, given her status as India’s premier international performer over the last decade.

Terming the decision of her omission “arbitrary and lacking transparency”, the veteran athlete has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to intervene, warning of legal recourse if satisfactory explanations are not provided.

“For the past two decades, I have had the privilege of representing India at the highest level. Throughout my career, I have accepted victories, defeats, selections, and non-selections. That is a part of table tennis. However, what I find difficult to accept is a lack of clarity and arbitrariness.

“Over the last few days, I have seen many people say that I am seeking a place in the Asian Games team or that I am asking for special consideration.

“Let me state this clearly. I am not asking to be selected. I am not asking anyone to overturn the decision. I am asking for answers. No specific reason for my non-selection has been communicated to me.” Manika said in a statement.

“If I do not receive satisfactory answers regarding the basis of this decision, I will be left with no option but to explore all remedies available to me, including legal recourse through my legal team.

Highlighting her current international credentials, Batra questioned how her World No. 51 ranking could make her inelgible when she sits on the absolute margin of the top 50 bracket.

“Rankings in table tennis are updated every week and operate on a rolling points system. That naturally raises important questions. What timeline was considered while evaluating rankings?

“Was the assessment based on the previous 12 months, six months, the previous two months, or a single weekly ranking snapshot? If an athlete who has consistently been around the Top 50 moves from 50 to 51 over a week or two, does that suddenly make her ineligible? These are questions that deserve clear answers,” she said.

Manika also flagged the ministry’s directives, emphasising that the current form must guide selection. “My performances this season have been strong. I have recorded victories against top Asian players and highly-rated Chinese opponents. I believe current form and performances should also be part of the evaluation process. Current form is something even the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports directs, should be considered when selecting players/teams for the Asian Games,” the Olympian said. (IANS)

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