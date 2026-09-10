Manipur Down West Bengal to Retain Junior Boys’ National Football Championship Crown

Bengaluru: Holders Manipur successfully defended their Junior Boys’ National Football Championship for Dr BC Roy Trophy title with a convincing 3-1 victory over West Bengal in the Tier 1 final at the Bengaluru Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Jogesh Singh Heikrujam and Jenson Meitei Thiyam scored in the first half to put Manipur in command before Muskan added a late third to seal the victory. West Bengal skipper Debraj Das converted a penalty early in the second half to give his side a brief chance of a comeback.

The final was a repeat of last year’s title clash in Amritsar, where Manipur defeated West Bengal 3-0. The two sides had also met in the 1999-2000 edition in Bengaluru, with Manipur emerging victorious after a sudden-death goal in extra time.

The triumph marked Manipur’s third title in the competition and made them the first team since Mizoram in 2019-20 to successfully defend the Junior Boys’ NFC crown.

Manipur skipper Jogesh broke the deadlock in the 26th minute with a superbly struck free-kick from just outside the West Bengal penalty area. His effort beat goalkeeper Arpan Mitra and found the back of the net. Jenson doubled the advantage in the 39th minute after making a strong run down the left before cutting inside and unleashing a powerful right-footed shot from the edge of the box that flew past Arpan. West Bengal pulled one back five minutes after the restart when Manipur wing-back Lanchenba Khwairakpam brought down Ayush Rajak inside the area. Debraj stepped up to convert the resulting penalty, sending his effort into the right corner. Manipur scored their final goal in the 88th minute through Muskan. (IANS)

Also Read: Jr Women’s Asia Cup: India Hold China to Goalless Draw, Top Elite Pool; Set Up Pakistan Clash