Manuel Ugarte strikes late to hand Uruguay thrilling 3-2 win over Colombia

NEW DELHI: Manuel Ugarte scored a last-gasp winner to give Uruguay a dramatic 3-2 home victory over Colombia at the Centenario Stadium in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Manchester United midfielder grabbed the winner from close range 11 minutes into stoppage time to settle a thrilling contest and end Uruguay’s four-game winless streak in their campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Colombia opened the scoring just past the half-hour mark when attacking midfielder Juan Quintero sailed a stunning free-kick past the wall and into the net at the near post. Uruguay hit back with two goals in three minutes after the break, a cross coming off Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez and flying into his own net in the 57th minute before Rodrigo Aguirre edged the home side ahead with a smooth finish.

In a pulsating finish, Colombia levelled the scores again six minutes into stoppage time with a goal from substitute winger Andres Gomez, which was upheld after a lengthy VAR review.

Ugarte, however, found the net for the first time in international football to secure a victory that puts Uruguay second in the standings on 19 points.

Colombia also has 19 points but is third on goal difference, while Argentina remains leaders with 22 points despite a 2-1 loss at Paraguay on Thursday. Agencies

