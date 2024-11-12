Premier League: Manchester United thrash Leicester City 3-0 in Van Nistelrooy's last game as interim manager

LONDON: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes bagged one goal and created two more in his team's spirited 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, a victorious send-off for Ruud van Nistelrooy in his finale as interim manager.

United, who have had three wins and a draw across all competitions since manager Erik ten Hag was fired on Oct. 28 and replaced temporarily with Van Nistelrooy, are 13th in the league table on 15 points, four points adrift of the top three. Leicester are 15th on 10 points.

Fernandes, who went his last 17 games under Ten Hag without scoring, celebrated his 250th appearance for United with a goal in the 17th minute, latching on to a back-heel pass from Amad Diallo before unleashing a low hard shot into the far corner. It was the skipper's fourth goal in four games for Van Nistelrooy. Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen was credited with United's goal in the 38th minute when Fernandes missed an intended header of Noussair Mazraoui's cross but the ball pinged off his thigh before deflecting off Kristiansen and in.

Alejandro Garnacho netted United's third in the 82nd minute when Fernandes spotted him on the left and the Argentinian sent a curling shot from just outside the 18-yard box into the top corner. The 20-year-old looked emotionless after bagging his third league goal of the season.

Chelsea and Arsenal shared the spoils in a tense and at times bruising 1-1 battle at Stamford Bridge, keeping the London sides level in the Premier League, but still nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

The result lifted Chelsea to third and Arsenal to fourth in the table, both on 19 points.

Ipswich Town secured their first Premier League victory of the season when they deservedly beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 away thanks to first-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap and climbed out of the relegation zone. Agencies

