Marijne returns as chief coach of Indian women’s hockey team

New Delhi: Hockey India on Friday announced the appointment of Sjoerd Marijne as the chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, marking the return of the Dutchman to the Indian set-up after a historic performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games when the team finished fourth in only their second appearance at the quadrennial event in more than 36 years.

Marijne will be supported by Matias Vila as analytical coach. Vila is a former midfielder from Argentina who made his international debut in 1997 and competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics for Argentina. He has been involved in coaching over the past two decades.

“Also making his return to the Indian hockey scene is Wayne Lombard, as Scientific Advisor and Head of Athletic Performance. He will be supported by Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila, both in the role of scientific advisor,” Hockey India said in a release. IANS

