Mark Boucher calls SA20 a game-changer for South African cricket

NEW DELHI: Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher said the SA20 has had a strong influence on his country’s performances in international cricket across all the three formats.

South Africa has had considerable success in the last couple of years. It reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2024, and then won the World Test Championship (WTC) and a Test series in India last year.

“Influence of SA20 is showing in international cricket for South Africa… 100% there is no doubt. Since we started the SA20, it’s given exposure to our local players with international players, match situations,” Boucher told a select media gathering during an interaction facilitated by SA20.

“We saw what happened in the IPL. As soon as the youngsters started playing with international players and learning from them in the IPL, their game just went to a different level and now the depth in Indian cricket is immense.”

Boucher used the example of young all-rounder Corbin Bosch to strengthen his point.

“Obviously, not at the IPL level, but it’s (SA20) still very, very good. It has given exposure to the global world, and it has helped our cricketers, not only in T20 cricket, but in one-day and Test cricket. Look at Corbin Bosch. He had a standout SA20, and then the next thing he’s playing one-day cricket and then the next thing he is playing Test cricket. So yes, SA20 is 100% a game-changer which needs to happen for the game in our country,” he added.

But the 49-year-old understands that the SA20 is still far away from matching the IPL and the Big Bash League (BBL) in terms of market penetration and talent scouting.

“The International players’ rate it (SA20) high, and some of them have played in the BBL and in the IPL. Obviously, as I said earlier, the IPL will always be the IPL and I don’t think there’s any competition against the IPL. The Big Bash has been around for a long time. It had its ups and downs but it seems to be getting back to a good standard and now SA20 has started off well, and it’s getting better.

“So, you know, I think that those three tournaments are probably your top three at the moment and that’s not me just being biased.”

Boucher said the feedback from international players who are playing in the SA20 has been excellent so far.

“It’s after speaking to international players who play in these competitions around the world. So, it’s largely been thanks to the IPL investors, Graeme (Smith) and his team. They’re open to learning every season. So, that’s why I do believe it’s (SA20) going to get better and bigger and, hopefully, end up in second place to the IPL,” he said. IANS

