UEFA to pay tribute to Nepal flood victims

New Delhi: European football will pay tribute to the victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal last month, with UEFA arranging a moment of silence before every Champions League fixture as a gesture of solidarity with those affected by the tragedy. The tribute will be accompanied by a banner carrying the message “You are not alone Nepal,”, which will be displayed ahead of the matches across the continent.

“A moment of silence will be held, and a banner will be displayed as a sign of solidarity and support ahead of all UEFA Champions League matches this week. The banner will carry the message “You are not alone Nepal,” UEFA said in a statement. IANS

Also Read: AITA names India squad for Davis Cup Junior Finals in Cairo