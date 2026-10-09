Martin Guptill and Andre Adams Join NZ Women's Coaching Team for Australia T20Is

Chirtchurch: New Zealand have added former greats Martin Guptill and Andre Adams to their women’s coaching setup for the upcoming T20I series against Australia. The duo will join interim coach Dean Brownlie in a new-look coaching group for the three-match T20I series that commences in Sydney on October 18, with the trio taking charge following the recent departure of long-time coach Ben Sawyer.

Guptill, who represented New Zealand on 367 occasions, will provide specialist batting and fielding support throughout the series in lieu of Craig McMillan, who is recovering from back surgery. IANS

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