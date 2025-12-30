Masood's Blazing Double Century Breaks Inzamam's Long-Standing Record

NEW DELHI: Test captain Shan Masood scored the fastest double century by a Pakistani in First-class cricket in 177 balls, bettering batting great Inzamam-ul-Haq’s three-decade-old record.

Masood set the mark while playing for Sui Northern Gas against Sahar Associates on the first day of the President’s Cup on Monday. Masood, unbeaten on 212 from 185 balls, broke former Pakistan skipper Inzamam’s record, who had hit a double ton from 188 balls in a tour match in England in 1992. The record for the fastest double hundred by a visiting batter in Pakistan is still held by India’s Virender Sehwag, who scored a double century from 182 balls in the Lahore Test in 2006. Agencies

