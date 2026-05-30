Massimiliano Allegri Poised to Replace Antonio Conte as Napoli Coach Next Season

MILAN: Italian manager Massimiliano Allegri is set to take charge of Napoli for next season.

The 58-year-old will replace Antonio Conte, who stepped down from his role after leading the side to the title in 2024-25 before securing a second-place finish behind champion Inter Milan

The links come just days after Allegri was sacked by AC Milan after the club ended the Serie A season in fifth place and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Allegri had returned for a second spell at AC Milan this season, having previously led the club from 2010 to January 2014. The team maintained a sustained challenge for the league title for much of the campaign but saw a sharp decline in form at the end of the campaign that led to his dismissal. His most influential stint in the league came with Juventus (2014–2019 and 2021–2024), during which he won five league titles. Agencies

Also Read: Tennis Ball Protest Over Israel Fixtures Disrupts Ireland–Qatar Friendly in Dublin