Massimo Luongo reverses retirement to join Australia’s world cup qualifier squad

Sydney: Midfielder Massimo Luongo came out of retirement to join Tony Popovic’s extended 26-man squad, released on Friday, for Australia’s AFC Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against China and Japan.

The qualifiers will be Popovic’s first in charge of the senior men’s national team, as Australia take on China at Adelaide Oval October 10 and will play against Japan at Saitama Stadium in Tokyo on October 15.

“Luongo of Ipswich Town FC has made himself available for selection, following his retirement from international football in late-2023. The midfielder was instrumental in Ipswich’s promotion into the English Premier League and will now re-join the national team for the remainder of this qualification cycle,” Football Australia said in a release.

Melbourne Victory FC’s Nishan Velupillay has been awarded his first call up to the senior national team and will be joined by club teammates, Daniel Arzani and Jason Geria, who return to the Socceroos’ set up eight years on from earning his first international cap.

Thomas Deng, Joe Gauci, Craig Goodwin, Nestory Irankunda, Paul Izzo, Riley McGree, and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos have all earned selection. IANS

Also Read: AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers: India’s campaign ends despite win over Laos

Also Watch: