Max Downman signs pre-contract agreement with Arsenal

London: 16-year-old football star Max Downman will continue his stay at the Emirates Stadium, as he has signed a pre-contract agreement with Arsenal on Friday. Downman will sign his first professional contract with the club when he turns 17 on New Year’s Eve this year. Dowman made his debut for Arsenal’s U18 team at just 13 years of age and became the youngest player to register a goal in the UEFA Youth League when hitting the net in that competition aged 14. IANS

Also Read: ICC announces 24 match official for Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage