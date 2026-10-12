Verstappen Dominates Singapore GP with First Victory at Marina Bay

Marina Bay: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen capped off his perfect weekend in Singapore with his first-ever Grand Prix victory at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as title leader Kimi Antonelli secured the third-place finish to have the F1 championship in sight.

Verstappen started on pole and clinched the victory on his 250th Grand Prix start with a masterclass at the 62-lap circuit to bag his second-straight win after having won the Bahrain GP in Malaysia last week.

It was a perfect week for him as he qualified on P1 for the Sprint race, then won the Sprint and also qualified on P1 for the Sunday race. Agencies

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