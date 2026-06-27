Meghalaya Launches Chief Minister’s Football Fan-Park for Free Public World Cup Screenings

Shillong: The Meghalaya government is set to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026 uniquely with the launch of the Chief Minister’s Football Fan-Park in Shillong on Friday, providing enthusiasts with a free public venue to watch selected matches on giant LED screens, officials said. The fan park, to be established at the S.R.G.T. Parking Lot in Polo, aims to transform match screenings into a community celebration by bringing together football lovers from across the state and visiting tourists under one roof during the month-long global tournament. According to the state government, the venue will screen selected FIFA World Cup matches scheduled at convenient viewing hours for Indian audiences, including kick-offs at 9.30 p.m., 10.30 p.m. and 12.30 a.m., allowing fans to enjoy the action in a vibrant public atmosphere. Entry to the fan park will be free throughout the tournament for both residents and visitors. Besides live match screenings, the venue will feature performances by artistes associated with the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme, blending the state’s passion for football with its rich cultural and musical heritage. IANS

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