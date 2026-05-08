Meghalaya sets sights on making Shillong India’s football capital, says CM Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday reaffirmed the state government’s vision of transforming Shillong into the “football capital of India” while launching the 2026 football season of the Shillong Sports Association.

Launching the new season at the Shillong Sports Association Ground in Shillong, the Chief Minister said the government was committed not only to strengthening sports infrastructure but also to creating opportunities for young footballers across Meghalaya.

“Our vision is clear, we want Meghalaya, and Shillong in particular, to become the football capital of India,” Sangma said while addressing players, officials, and football enthusiasts gathered for the occasion.

He said football occupies a special place in the lives of the people of Meghalaya and stressed that sustained investment in players, coaches, tournaments, and leagues was necessary for the long-term growth of the sport.

“We must invest in our players, our coaches, our tournaments, and our leagues. Whether at the city level, district level, or eventually even at the block level, we must create opportunities for young boys and girls to compete, grow, and dream of representing Meghalaya at the highest level,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on grassroots football, the Chief Minister said the sport’s true revival would happen only when opportunities reached even the remotest villages of the state.

“That is how excitement for football will grow, when young players in every village look forward to league matches and believe that they too can make it to the top,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 32 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Special Grant for the successful conduct of the 2026 Shillong Sports Association football season.

He recalled that the government had earlier extended Rs 28 lakh to the association, which was later increased to Rs 30 lakh during the previous season.

The programme was attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, former Sports Minister and Shillong Sports Association President Banteidor Lyngdoh, officials of the association, participating teams, and members of the football fraternity.

Shillong Sports Association General Secretary Dipshon L. Nongbri thanked the state government for its continued support towards football development and said nearly 95 per cent of the financial assistance received last season had been distributed as cash prizes among affiliated clubs participating in the Shillong Sports Association Football Tournament. IANS

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