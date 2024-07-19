Meghalaya: Three magnificent Trophies of Durand Cup reach Shillong

A Correspondent

Shillong: The three magnificent Trophies of the 133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup reached Shillong and were proudly displayed at a grand ceremony at the U Soso Tham Auditorium, in the presence of Chief Minister of the State, Conrad K. Sangma.

As the city geared up to host the prestigious football tournament for the very first time, Sangma hailed the efforts of the Durand Cup Organizing Committee in bringing about this historic moment for the State, which would put Shillong on the football map of the country.

The three trophies will tour the city and the surrounding districts, starting from the venue.

Speaking with immense pride on the occasion the Chief Minister said, “Football is the most loved and followed sport in Meghalaya and it is an absolute honour for us to host the prestigious Durand Cup for the first time. I urge all the football loving people of the state to come and watch the matches and I am sure that they will be entertained with some quality football games between some top sides. I will be rooting for our favourite Shillong Lajong, however we look forward to competitive and exciting football matches in the coming days and wish all visiting teams and guests a wonderful time in Shillong. I wish to place on record the excellent coordination between Indian Army and State Govt machinery for administrative support and infrastructure creation.”

Also sharing his thoughts was Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik who said, “The Indian Army is proud to host this prestigious tournament in Shillong, as we continue with our commitment to spread the reach of the Durand Cup further into the region. In that spirit, Shillong will be hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time. We are sure that the football loving state of Meghalaya is ready for a grand spectacle and the youth will take immense inspiration by watching their favourite players in live action. On behalf of Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Patron of Durand Cup Organising Committee , I thank the Chief Guest, State Govt, the Teams and players and everyone involved in this year’s tournament all the very best, for a memorable Durand Cup.”

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host Group F consisting of local side Shillong Lajong FC, Indian Super League sides FC Goa, Hyderabad FC and Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army Football Club. The first match will be played between Shillong Lajong FC and Tribhuvan Army FC on 2nd of August. The game will start at 4 PM IST.

All matches of the Indian Oil Durand Cup will be broadcast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and can also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

