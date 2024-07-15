Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Garlosa unveils trophies of  Durand Cup in Kokrajhar

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare and Indigenous Assam Nandita Garlosa on Sunday unveiled the trophies of 133rd Durand Cup-2024 at trophy tour programme held at Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar in the presence of CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, Minister-UG Brahma, Rajya Sabha MP-Rwngwra Narzary, Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, Speaker of BTC Katiram Boro and EM of Sports and Youth Welfare, BTC-Daobaisa Boro.

CEM of BTC Pramod Boro while welcoming all the dignitaries and guests said, “I am very happy that the Indian Army has favourably responded to our request of holding an additional game this year in Kokrajhar and have kept their promise to us. As a result, a seventh game, that too a quarter-final knockout of the Durand Cup will be held at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar for the very first time. We are very grateful and such magnanimity will only do wonders to the already cordial civil-military relationship, existing in the Bodoland region”.

Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa also addressed the audience saying, “We have seen last year how a tournament like the Durand Cup brought the entire Kokrajhar together and this year, thanks to the leadership of our Chief Minister of Assam and the Chief Executive Member of BTC for their promises to be bigger and better here. Boro has done a tremendous job with the infrastructure in BTC and Kokrajhar is now firmly established on the footballing map of India. She thanked Boro for his tireless efforts. She wished the football loving youth and fans of Kokrajhar a wonderful time supporting the local heroes while appreciating good football from all quarters.

Garlosa said, “Assam has been making exceptional progress in sports in recent times with our young athletes representing Indian teams across disciplines. In this context, the staging of such premiere national tournaments like the Durand Cup gives a further boost, particularly to our state’s young and talented footballers, as they get an opportunity to see their favourite teams and stars play in front of them. It is also a matter of great joy for our brothers and sisters in Kokrajhar, which has become the second venue from the state to become a Durand Cup host city. I am sure the enthusiasm is at an all-time high, and under the able leadership of Pramod Boro, Kokrajhar will put its best foot forward. I also welcome the foreign teams to India and to the state of Assam. I hope they have a wonderful stay and enjoy success in the tournament”.

Lieutenant General RC Srikanth, VSM, Chief of Staff, HQ Eastern Command and Chairman, Durand Cup Organizing Committee, said, “There is no better example of the unifying power of football than the Durand Cup being played in Kokrajhar. The Indian Army is proud to host this prestigious tournament for a second successive year in the Bodoland region as we continue with our commitment to spread the reach of the Durand Cup further into the East and North-Eastern parts of the country. In that spirit, we have added Jamshedpur and Shillong as host cities this year. We hope that the football crazy youth of Kokrajhar, take this opportunity of watching their heroes in live action, as an inspiration for a bright future ahead, for themselves. On behalf of Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, Army Commander Eastern Command, I also wish the organising committee, the players and everyone involved in this year’s tournament all the very best, for a memorable Durand Cup and thank the Government of Assam and sponsors for the conduct of the tournament.”

Of the six groups, Group E, comprising ISL sides North-East United FC (NEUFC) and Odisha FC along with BSF, besides the local Bodoland FC team, will be based in Kokrajhar. The first match is scheduled to kick off at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar between the popular Bodoland FC and NEUFC, in what can be dubbed as an all-Assam derby, on July 30. The game will start at 3.00 pm.

The trophies were on public display at both the Bodofa Cultural Complex auditorium and the BTC Secretariat, allowing the local community to witness these symbols of sporting excellence up close. The trophy unveiling programme also witnessed presentation of culture, playing of traditional musical instrument, - ‘Sherja’ by Dr. Gwmwthao Basumatary and music by the army team.

Also Read: Durand Cup: Bodoland FC to face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Group E opener

Also Watch: