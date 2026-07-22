Messi Reflects on ‘Immense Pain’ After Spain Shatters Argentina’s World Cup Dream

New Delhi: Lionel Messi has described his “immense” pain after Argentina’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final, saying only time would help the team overcome the result.

Ferran Torres’ extra-time goal in New Jersey ended Argentina’s hopes of back-to-back titles on Sunday and denied Messi a chance to cap his decorated career with a second World Cup title.

The 39-year-old is not expected to play at the next World Cup in 2030, although he is yet to announce any retirement plans.

“The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal. But I also hold onto all the good things,” Messi wrote on social media.

“The matches we turned around by giving it our all - moments that will remain in our memories forever - and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group’s hard work and effort, brought us back among the world’s elite once again.”

Argentina cruised through the group stage before relying on late goals in its next four knockout games to progress to the final.

Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists and was considered unlucky by some not to win the Golden Ball award for the tournament’s best player.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star praised his teammates and expressed pride at the team’s performance.

“It is hard to fully appreciate our achievement right now, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals,” he said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship.” IANS

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