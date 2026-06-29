Messi’s Record-Breaking Free-Kick Seals Unbeaten Group Stage as Argentina Down Jordan 3-1

Dallas: Lionel Messi came off the bench to strike a brilliant free-kick, which was his sixth goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as Argentina beat Jordan 3-1 at Dallas Stadium to finish the group stage unbeaten.

Messi was named among the substitutes as Lionel Scaloni made nine changes from the team that started their 2-0 win over Austria on Monday. The Argentine great was brought on after an hour and, predictably, stole the show with another fine goal.

Argentina fielded a World Cup starting XI without Lionel Messi for the first time since 2006, when La Albiceleste were beaten in a quarter-final by hosts Germany.

The 39-year-old striker lashed home an 80th-minute free-kick to net for the seventh successive World Cup game, a feat no other player has achieved, and extended his own all-time World Cup goal-scoring record to 19.

Argentina dominated possession since start and had their first clear chance within five minutes through Giovani Lo Celso, who shot towards the goalkeeper’s left post, but the linesman raised his flag by mere centimeters.

Giovani took his revenge in the 19th minute, when he unleashed a left-footed shot that nestled into the top corner, leaving the Jordanian goalkeeper with no chance, and put Scaloni’s team 1-0 up in the 19th minute.

Argentina continued to press forward. A play down the left flank created a double chance, culminating in a clear foul on Marcos Senesi inside the penalty area. Lautaro Martínez converted the penalty to extend their lead 2-0.

The second half began with Jordan’s reaction: after a good collective action from the right, Al-Taamari received a cross back to score the 2-1.

Despite the goal, Argentina continued to control the pace of the game and brought on fresh legs. Captain Leo Messi had his moment and restored Argentina’s two-goal cushion with a free kick on the edge of the box and curled a low shot around the wall to make it 3-1. IANS

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