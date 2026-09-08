Miller, de Kock return as South Africa name full-strength squad for Australia ODIs

New Delhi: South Africa have named their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia that kicks off their home season. Regular captain Temba Bavuma is back, while senior batters David Miller and Quinton de Kock are also part of the ODI series, which starts on September 24 in Durban, as it seems they are pretty much in the scheme of things for the ODI World Cup 2027. The Proteas have named a 16-member squad, which was as close to their available full strength as possible. Both Miller and de Kock are not currently centrally contracted but played in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The squad sees the return of Gerald Coetzee, who last played an ODI in the 2023 World Cup, as he fills in the void left by Kagiso Rabada, who is out of the ODIs and racing to be fit for the Tests due to his hamstring injury.

South Africa ODI squad for Australia series: Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs. IANS

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