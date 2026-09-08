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Sunrise Athletic Club stun FC Green Valley with two late goals in GSA A Division Football League

Sunrise Athletic Club staged a late comeback to beat FC Green Valley 2-1 in the GSA A Division Football League, scoring twice in the final three minutes.
GSA A Division Football League
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club earned full points in the GSA A Division Football League defeating FC Green Valley 2-1 at GTC Academy ground, Fulung on Monday. FC Green Valley were leading by a solitary goal, scored by S Haokip, till the 87th minutes of the game. MM Singh scored the equaliser in the 88th minute and the winning goal came in the 90th minute through D Boro. N. Henery Singh of Sunrise Athletic Club received the player of the match award.

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Sunrise Athletic Club
GSA A Division Football League
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